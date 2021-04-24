Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys New Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 114,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,889.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.44 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

