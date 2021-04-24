Sharkey Howes & Javer Invests $14.31 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 280,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 21,536 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

