Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 3,208 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $75.30.

