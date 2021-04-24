Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 37,453 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,453 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 729,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,094,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,281,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.70 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.65.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

