Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 6,282 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average of $99.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.