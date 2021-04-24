Sharkey Howes & Javer Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,921 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $72.43 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26.

