SHIELD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $323.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. SHIELD has a market cap of $336,309.63 and approximately $323.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,745.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,273.08 or 0.04479379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.40 or 0.00454021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $792.88 or 0.01562470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.76 or 0.00756243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.78 or 0.00470544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.21 or 0.00406352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004485 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

