Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $5.98

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00011819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $84,622.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00266548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.38 or 0.01010178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,314.47 or 0.99391545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00022955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.48 or 0.00601463 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

