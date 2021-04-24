ShipChain Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $2,911.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00063444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00054262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00090912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.46 or 0.00642020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.58 or 0.07658206 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

