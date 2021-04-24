ShowHand Trading 34.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $253,727.98 and approximately $1,696.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00063527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00054771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00091367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.65 or 0.00645268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.86 or 0.07648756 BTC.

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

