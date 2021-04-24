SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.0522 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $997,897.54 and approximately $11,400.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,640.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,269.44 or 0.04481438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.36 or 0.00452906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $790.93 or 0.01561837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.67 or 0.00753678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.72 or 0.00471390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00060006 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.64 or 0.00410032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004465 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,121,511 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

