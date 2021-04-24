SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.82. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 34,214 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of SIFCO Industries worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.