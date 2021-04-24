SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.82. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 34,214 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter.
About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)
SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
