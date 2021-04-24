SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SIGA Technologies worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $549.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.53.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

