Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report sales of $456.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.36 million and the lowest is $430.05 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $399.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.82.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $238.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $249.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $48,045,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $40,949,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

