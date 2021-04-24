Signature Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,344.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $12,344.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00062870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00056832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00091195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.46 or 0.08178833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.03 or 0.00644851 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.