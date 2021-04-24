Signature Chain Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Signature Chain has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $11,683.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00091288 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00658559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.60 or 0.07523694 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.