Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling Sells 15,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$10,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 668,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$481,320.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 21st, W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$14,400.00.
  • On Monday, April 19th, W. Barry Girling sold 26,500 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$19,345.00.
  • On Friday, April 16th, W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$11,100.00.

Shares of Silver One Resources stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.73. The company had a trading volume of 125,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,061. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.54 million and a P/E ratio of -73.00. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 43.36 and a current ratio of 43.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.68.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.