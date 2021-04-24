Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling Sells 15,000 Shares

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$10,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 668,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$481,320.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$14,400.00.

On Monday, April 19th, W. Barry Girling sold 26,500 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$19,345.00.

On Friday, April 16th, W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$11,100.00.

Shares of Silver One Resources stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.73. The company had a trading volume of 125,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,061. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.54 million and a P/E ratio of -73.00. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 43.36 and a current ratio of 43.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.68.

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

