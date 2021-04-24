Simple Software Solutions Achieves Market Capitalization of $149,765.26 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $149,765.26 and $16.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,763,497 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

