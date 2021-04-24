SingularityNET 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.35 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $273.22 million and $2.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00091240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.08 or 0.08132797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.00638108 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,679,581 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

