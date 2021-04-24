SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $283.61 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $283.61 million and $6.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065920 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018201 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00091914 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054041 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.78 or 0.00665614 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.84 or 0.07536878 BTC.
About SingularityNET
According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “
SingularityNET Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
