SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,428 shares of company stock worth $4,242,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SITE stock opened at $181.76 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $184.37. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

