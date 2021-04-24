Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.75 Million

Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post sales of $42.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.95 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $102.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $907.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $815.62 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

