Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.30% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 57,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock remained flat at $$22.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 195,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,992. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

