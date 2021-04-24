SKALE Network (SKL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $301.00 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000911 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $301.00 million and $39.25 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKL is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

