Skrumble Network Market Capitalization Achieves $5.39 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00091914 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.78 or 0.00665614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.84 or 0.07536878 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars.

