Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $2.71 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00005494 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $54.22 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00270160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.80 or 0.01016783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,409.34 or 1.00117049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00022779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00617127 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

