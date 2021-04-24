Small Love Potion Trading 30.2% Lower This Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $714,161.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00057925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00091293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.24 or 0.08123764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.05 or 0.00645017 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

SLP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 352,878,396 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

