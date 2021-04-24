SmartCash Price Reaches $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $19.64 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,234.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,244.74 or 0.04468492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.64 or 0.00457129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $783.04 or 0.01558766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.15 or 0.00792577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00472614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.26 or 0.00416557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004482 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “



