Smartlands Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $792,099.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for about $15.24 or 0.00029924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $77.72 million and $792,099.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00063699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00055513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00091261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.31 or 0.00646777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.04 or 0.07752074 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

