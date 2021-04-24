SmartMesh Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $556,688.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

