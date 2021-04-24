Smartshare (SSP) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $212,953.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00015738 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00048479 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars.

