SmileyCoin (SMLY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,522.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $1,522.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

