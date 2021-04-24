Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,503.29

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,503.29 ($19.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,647.50 ($21.52). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,647 ($21.52), with a volume of 546,673 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,555.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,503.29. The stock has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

