Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,137.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

