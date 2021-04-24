So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of So-Young International worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in So-Young International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in So-Young International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SY opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. So-Young International Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

SY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

