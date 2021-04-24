Sociall Market Cap Tops $449,759.20 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Sociall has a market cap of $449,759.20 and $62.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded 46.3% lower against the dollar. One Sociall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00091003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.76 or 0.00644803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.67 or 0.07676643 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

