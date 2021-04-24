SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.09

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.09 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 29.40 ($0.38). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 28.95 ($0.38), with a volume of 1,676,062 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on shares of SolGold in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 11.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £603.35 million and a PE ratio of -48.25.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

