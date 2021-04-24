Sologenic Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.42 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Sologenic has a market cap of $345.25 million and $2.42 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00003512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sologenic has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sologenic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00270028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.88 or 0.01014897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,197.85 or 1.00085488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00022792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.63 or 0.00611583 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,421 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sologenic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sologenic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.