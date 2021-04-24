SOMESING Market Cap Hits $17.47 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $17.47 million and $289,190.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00265049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.67 or 0.01018153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,740.01 or 0.99989106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.52 or 0.00604024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

