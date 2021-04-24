SONO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.00 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One SONO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. SONO has a total market capitalization of $18,874.77 and $13.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SONO has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,343.93 or 1.00102490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.31 or 0.01124050 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.46 or 0.00517891 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.37 or 0.00372568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00122764 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003912 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars.

