SonoCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Million (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, SonoCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. SonoCoin has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $101,440.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SonoCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00058723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00263453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.75 or 0.01014841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,738.86 or 1.00033095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00604209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SonoCoin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SonoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SonoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.