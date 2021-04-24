Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

