S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in S&P Global by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $388.14 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.38 and a 1 year high of $389.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

