SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.52 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 20.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 196,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,833. The stock has a market cap of $766.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

