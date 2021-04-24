Space Cow Boy Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,872.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for about $14.26 or 0.00029010 BTC on popular exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $465,557.10 and approximately $3,872.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00090863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00644724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.74 or 0.07581482 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.