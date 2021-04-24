Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

DALXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of DALXF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

