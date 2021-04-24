SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.9% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $56,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after purchasing an additional 254,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,107,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,584. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average of $170.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

