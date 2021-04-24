SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

