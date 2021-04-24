SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.40 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.