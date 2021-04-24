SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Position Increased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 6.8% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.82% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $64,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,960,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,369,000 after buying an additional 1,871,052 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,417,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,101,000 after buying an additional 870,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,367,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,325,000 after buying an additional 588,405 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 743,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 516,704 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,508,000.

SPSB stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35.

